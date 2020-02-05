MANISTEE — Good cause.
Good crowd.
Great shooting.
All in all, that's a fun night of basketball.
Cadillac's boys and girls cruised to a pair of non-conference wins over Manistee in the Vikings' annual Coaches vs. Cancer night.
The Viking girls hit 15 3-pointers en route to a 75-19 win over the Chippewas to remain unbeaten at 13-0 overall.
While Cadillac was won each time out this season, it hasn't always been pretty.
This was downright gorgeous and much-needed, Cadillac coach Mike McLaurin said.
"Offensively, hitting 15 threes in a night is a good night and we needed a good night of shooting," he said. "We've had a tough time of getting back into the rhythm of playing with the adversity we've faced.
"It was just good to see get in sync and see some shots go down."
Cadillac led 25-2 after the first quarter and 42-10 at halftime. It was 65-17 going into the fourth quarter.
Senior guard Makenna Bryant led the way with 33 points, including 9 3-pointers of her own, a number that puts her in the state record book. Molly Anderson scored 11 while Madi Drabik, Livi Meyer, Joslyn Seeley and Anna Whipple each scored six.
Cadillac's boys followed the same 13 as they hit 14 3-pointers en route to a 65-19 win over the Chippewas.
The Vikings were up 23-3 after the first quarter and 39-11 at halftime.
"I was happy with our intensity out of the gate," Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said. "Unlike last week against Gaylord, we didn't have that dip tonight so we were able to keep separation for a full 32 minutes.
"Obviously, hitting shots tonight came contagious. It was a fun game to get everyone some quality minutes and we have to have the same mindset Thursday.
Tipp Baker paced Cadillac with 15 points and four assists while Levi Klotz added 15 points. Logan Wilde had eight points and four assists while Evan Borr added nine points.
• Cadillac won the JV girls game 49-20. Ashlyn Lundquist paced the Vikings with 17 points and Bella Smith scored 16.
• Cadillac won the JV boys game 45-44. Jay Gulish paced the Vikings with 13 points.
• Cadillac's freshman boys lost to Reed City 52-50. Keenan Marr paced the Vikings with 16 points while Derek Rood had 14 and Davin Brown scored 10.
