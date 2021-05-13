ALPENA — Both the Cadillac girls and boys track teams earned wins Wednesday in a tri-meet against Alpena and Ogemaw Heights.
The girls won with a team score of 89 followed by host Alpena (40) and Ogemaw Heights (37), while the boys won with a team score of 80.5 followed by Alpena (78) and Ogemaw Heights (15.5).
Earning first-place finishes for the Vikings girls were Keegan Gonzalez with a personal best
in the 100 dash (14.45), Chloie Musta with a personal best in the 200 dash (27.31), Kendall Schopieray in the 400 dash (1:06.15), Regan Hill in the 3200 run (14:27.87), the team of Eleanor Cool, Reina McMahon, Madisyn Lundquist and Gonzalez in the 800 relay (2:01.30), the team of Schopieray, Marisa Mazza Heather Eller and Cool in the 1600 relay (4:43.58), the team of Cool, Ellah Santangelo, Mazza and Eller in the 3200 relay (11:01.08), Angela Mo in the shot put (31-10) and McMahon in the high jump (4-08.50).
Earning first place finishes for the Vikings on the boys side were Derek Rood in the 110 hurdles (17.05) and 300 hurdles (45.58), the team of Christopher Reinhold Jr., Jakob Bartman, Rood and Aden Gurden in the 400 relay (46.54), the team of Reinhold Jr., Gurden, Ben Kohler and Bartmen in the 800 relay (1:36.73), the team of Teegan Baker, Rood, Matteo Letizio and Kohler in the 1600 relay (3:44.76), Ryan Sanders in the shot put (44-00) and discus (117-09), Kohler in the pole vault (9-06) and Reinhold Jr. in the long jump (17-07.50).
