Cadillac girls claim D2 regional crown

SHEPHERD — Talent and depth do a lot in track and field.
Like winning a regional title.
Cadillac used both of those things to claim an MHSAA Division 2 girls track field regional title Friday at Shepherd High School, their first since 2019.
The Vikings were first with 111.43 points while Shepherd was second at 82.93 and Petoskey third at 76.5.
“It was a day!,” Cadillac girls’ coach MaLinda Martin-Baker said. “Our athletes came to compete and race today and left with a regional trophy and a lot of hardware.
“The girls want to share that they aren’t done yet, though. We coaches are grateful for the opportunity to work with such awesome athletes and quality humans.”
Cadillac recorded a handful of first-place finishes as Makenzie Johns swept the throws, winning the discus with a personal-best heave of 118-feet, 10-inches and the shot put at 38-10.5.
Hanah Johnson won the 100-meter dash in 12.72 seconds and was second in the 200 dash in 26.59 seconds.
Johnson teamed with Emily Anway, Avery Meyer and Madisyn Lundquist to win the 800 relay at 1:46.73, as well. Lundquist took second in the pole vault at 10-3 and 400 dash in a PR of 1:00.52 while Brooklynn Brown took second in the 1600 in a personal-best time of 5:19.12.
The foursome of Madelyn Schamanek, Anway, Ari Bryant and Meyer took fourth in the 400 relay but qualified for the state finals on time in 51.79 seconds as did the 3200 relay of Ellie Cool, Regan Hill, Marisa Mazza and Brown in 10:03.74.
The top two in each event and additional qualifiers are headed to the Division 2 State Finals June 3 at Forest Hills Eastern High School.
Also scoring for the Vikings Friday were Anway (200, 27.55, 7th); Cool (800, 2:34.57, 6th); Mazza (800, 2:35.67, 8th); Hadley Hilt (1600, 5:34.69, 7th); 1600 relay (4:16.88, 5th); Olivia Smith (shot put, 31-7.75, 6th and discus, 103-2, 3rd); and Reina McMahon (high jump, 4-6, 7th).
Gladwin won the title on the boys’ side with 105.75 points while Freeland was second at 79, Petoskey third at 74.25 and Cadillac ninth at 36.5.
Senior Teegan Baker took second in the 110 hurdles in 16.04 seconds to qualify for the state finals. He also took third in the 300 hurdles in 41.16 seconds and just missed out on the additional-qualifying time of 42.00 seconds.
Ryan Sanders took sixth in the discus at 137-7.5 and Connor Anderson was eighth at 136-10.5. Will Castle took sixth in the high jump at 5-7, as well. Connor Vermeulen took eighth in the 100 dash in 11.72 seconds and Logan Tuck was eighth in the 200 dash in 24.16 seconds.
Reed King took seventh in the 400 dash in 54.28 seconds while the 800 relay took fourth in 1:33.26, the 400 relay fifth in 45.09 seconds and the 1600 relay fifth in 3:36.54.
