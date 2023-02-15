Cadillac girls claim D2 ski regional

BELMONT — Call it the proverbial icing on the cake.
Or in this case — snow.
Cadillac got the job done, claiming an MHSAA Division 2 regional ski title in a meet Tuesday at Cannonsburg Ski Area.
The Viking girls, the defending D2 state champion, totaled 43 points while East Grand Rapids had 47 and Grand Rapids Christian third at 86.
All three teams qualify for the state finals, to be held Feb. 27 at Boyne Mountain.
“The girls had an outstanding day,” Cadillac coach James Netzley said. “We came with the goal to get top three and qualify for states.
“Anything beyond that was just icing on the cake.”
Icing — or the lack thereof — is the appropriate term as Mother Nature continues to mess with downhill ski teams this winter. While the morning session was cooler, chemicals applied to the hill during the lunch break helped firm things up and make the course a little better for racers.
“The conditions were significantly different than what we have raced on and trained in all year,” Netzley said.
“In the morning, the first two flights were skiing on very soft, sugar-like conditions. The course got progressively faster throughout the morning on each run.
“In the afternoon, the chemicals firmed the snow up pretty well even though the temps were warm.”
On the giant slalom course, Georgette Sake took first in 54.62 seconds, Onalee Wallis second at 54.66, Avery Meyer fourth at 55.69, Erin Meyer 11th at 58.38, Lilly Shankland 17th at 59.63 and Mairyn Kinnie 21st at 59.85.
In the morning slalom run, Wallis took second in 1:08.08, Sake third at 1:08.34, Avery Meyer fifth at 1:10.66, Erin Meyer 15th at 1:15.37, Kinnie 17th at 1:15.37 and Elise Koenig 39th at 1:34.02.
“Our top three matched up evenly with East Grand Rapids,” Netzley said. “It came down to Erin Meyer having to throw down four fast runs in her first regional to win it for us, beating EGR’s fourth-fastest skier.
“I am proud of the entire team today.”
Things didn’t go as well on the boys’ side as Cadillac took seventh as a team. East Grand Rapids won the title with 53 points while Grand Rapids Christian was second at 79.5, Grand Rapids West Catholic third at 132.5 and the Vikings totaled 228.5 points.
“The boys team skied hard but made a few mistakes in each event to put us down a few places,” Netzley said. “Brady (Koenig) had an excellent day, especially considering the first flight conditions were not the best. Connor (Anderson) skied a solid GS day, too.”
Both Koenig and Anderson qualified for the state finals.
In GS, Koenig took fifth in 55.90 seconds while Anderson tied for 12th at 57.52. Alex Macioszek took 39th in 1:00.74, Griffin Boolman 54th at 1:04.39 and Brody Meyer 67th at 1:04.39.
In slalom, Koenig took seventh in 1:07.94, Macioszek 28th in 1:14.33, Anderson 33rd in 1:17.33 and Boolman 50th in 1:31.40.
Cadillac hosts the final Big North Conference meet Tuesday at Caberfae Peaks.
