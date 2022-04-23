IONIA — The good news is they didn’t float away in all the rain.
The even better news is they took second overall.
Mason took first with 80 points and Cadillac was second at 77 on the girls’ side of the Ionia Bulldog Track and Field Relays on Friday.
“It literally took a team collectively as this was all scored as relay events,” Cadillac coach MaLinda Martin-Baker said. “The athletes did an awesome job being prepared and competing.
“This was a great experience for the team.”
Cadillac’s discus relay of Olivia Smith and Makenzie Johns took first with a combined effort of 202-feet, 11-inches while the long jump relay of Lindsey Tonello and Hanah Johnson was first at 28-0.5.
The pole vault relay of Madisyn Lundquist and Mary-Claire Rodebaugh took second at 14-0 while the four-mile relay of Kendall Schopieray, Ellie Cool, Regan Hill and Marisa Mazza was second at 24:20.
The shot put relay of Johns and Smith took third at 60-2.
The 3200 relay of Cool, Hill, Hadley Hilt and Mazza took second in 11:18.29 while the distance medley relay of Schopieray, Mazza, Hilt and Hill took second in 14:35.56.
Cadillac took fifth on the boys side with 46 points. Ionia won the title with 73 points.
The shot put relay of Seth Dilley and Connor Anderson took third at 83-4.25, as did the 400 relay of Connor Vermeulen, Jakob Bartman, Aden Gurden and Carter Harsh in 45.79 seconds.
Cadillac is at Gaylord Wednesday.
MANCELONA — Manton’s boys led area schools in the Mancelona Invitational on Friday.
Traverse City St. Francis won the event with 140.05 points while Petoskey was second at 91.21, the Rangers third at 64.27, Reed City sixth at 40, Lake City eighth at 36 and Mesick 14th at 13.27.
Manton’s Noah Morrow won the 800-meter run in a personal-best time of 1:58.40 and thre 3200 in 9:57.91.
The Rangers also won the 1600 relay in 3:39.30 and were second in the 3200 relay in 8:56.39.
Carter Helsel took second in the discus with a PR of 121-2.5.
Reed City’s Anthony Kiaunis was third in the 400 dash in 54.41 seconds and second in the 800 in 2:04.47.
Dylan Schebil won the shot put at 43-2.5.
Lake City’s Caleb Doe took second in the pole vault at 11-6 while Rowland Ball took third in the shot put at 41-7.
Petoskey won the girls’ title with 133.5 points while Frankfort was second at 74.5, Elk Rapids third at 74, Manton fifth at 68, Forest Area 13th at 13, Lake City 14th at 11 and Mesick 17th at 3.5.
Manton’s Grace Wahr won the 100 hurdles in 17.24 seconds and was second in the 300 hurdles in 51.94 seconds.
Kennedi Wahmhoff was second in the 400 dash in 1:05.17 while Reganne Stahl took second in the pole vault at 7-7. The Rangers were third in the 3200 relay in 10:48.11.
Forest Area’s Meagan Lange took third in the 800 in 2:39.39
MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian got a balanced attack and cruised to a 9-0 win over Roscommon in a Northern Michigan Soccer League contest Friday.
“We controlled the game with our passing and it was fun to have some of our new players score,” NMC coach Jen VanNoord said.
Aria Cucinnella opened the scoring in the fourth minute before Jada VanNoord scored three goals in less than two minutes off assists from Paige Ebels, Solo Pacheco and Cucinella.
Alaina Rozeveld scored in the 13th minute off an assist from Carla Rodriguez to make it 5-0 before Lis Cucinella scored in the 17th minute. Ebels scored in the 20th minute off an assist from VanNoord before Pacheco scored in the 25th minute.
Aria Cucinella scored in the 31st minute off an assist from Kylee Winkle to wrap it up.
Megan Bennett recorded the shutout in goal.
NMC (5-0 overall, 5-0 NMSL) hosts Gladwin on Monday.
LUDINGTON — Cadillac took fourth in the Ludington Invitational at Lincoln Hills Golf Course, the same place the Division 3 regional will be held later this spring.
Spring Lake won the event with a 307 while Grand Rapids Northview shot a 321, Petoskey 339 and Cadillac a 344.
“We wanted to see where we stood amongst all of the teams teams and we are close,” Cadillac coach Brandon Bailey said. “We have some players like Connor (Putman) that had another personal-best round and Noah (Traviss) who is getting better each and every time he goes out.
“They will play a big part in our chances of making our goal. Harry (Chipman) had another great day. He really had a fantastic round going but struggled down the last few holes. It’s early in the year and he will finish stronger next time.”
Chipman tied for fourth for the Vikings with a 77 while Ben Drabik shot an 86, Putman a 90 and Traviss a 91.
Cadillac is at the Cheboygan Invitational on Monday.
LAKE CITY — Northern Michigan Christian took first in a quad match it hosted Friday at Missaukee Golf Course.
The Comets shot a 190 while Benzie Central was second at 221, Lake City third at 270 and Mesick fourth at 295.
“It got very windy and cold as the day went on but a lot of new golfers got a great chance to get some course time,” NMC coach Dave Skinner said. “I’m very pleased with Ty VanHaitsma’s round as this was his first time shooting in the 40s.”
Tucker Tossey paced NMC with a 46 while Titus Best shot 47, Cameron Baas 48 and VanHaitsma 49.
Teague Helsel paced Lake City with a 52 while Andrew Spencer led Mesick with a 53.
NMC competes in the second round of the Missaukee Cup on Wednesday.
