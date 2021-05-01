CLARE — Cadillac's girls put together a strong day in took first in the Clare Track and Field Invitational.
The Vikings were first with 179 points while Clare was second at 161 and Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart third at 100.
"It was a well-run meet…almost too well because there was little recovery time for the athletes but the girls were mentally strong battling against the brutal wind and a fast-paced meet," Cadillac coach Laura Dahlquist said. "We had 25 PRs at Wednesday's meet and tonight we continued to show the growth we hoped for at this time in the season."
Senior Chloie Musta led the way as she took first in the 400-meter dash in 1:00.52 and first in the 800 in 2:29.79. She also ran a leg of the first-place 3200 relay (10:26.24) with Kendall Schopieray, Renee Brines and Ellie Cool.
Schopieray won the 1600 in 5:49.96 and was third in the 800 in 2:34.03 while Angela Mo won the discus at 86-feet. Peace Odiase took second in the 100 hurdles in 17.24 seconds; Ellah Santangelo third in the 3200 in 3:26.14; and Heather Eller third in the 300 hurdles in 55.56 seconds.
Makenzie Johns took third in the shot put at 30-4.5 and Madisyn Lundquist was third in the pole vault at 8-0. Cadillac took second in the 1600 relay in 4:31.67, third in the 400 relay in 56.06 seconds and third in the 800 relay in 1:59.64.
Clare won the title on the boys' side with 135 points while Carson City-Crystal was second at 112 and Cadillac third at 109.5.
Ben Kohler won the 400 dash in 54.13 seconds and Derek Rood was first in the 110 hurdles in 16.12 seconds and third in the 300 hurdles in 44.94 seconds. Cadillac won the 800 relay in 1:37.83 with the foursome of Jakob Bartman, Chris Reinhold, Aden Gurden and Kohler.
Bartman also took second in the 200 dash in 24.26 seconds. Ryan Sanders was second in the shot put at 46-7 and third in the discus at 108-2 while Gurden took second in the pole vault at 19-2.5.
The Vikings also took third in the 400 relay in 48.26 seconds and third in the 1600 relay in 3:47.57.
McBain 2nd, 3rd at Pewamo
PEWAMO — McBain had another strong day as the girls took second and the boys third in the Pewamo-Wesphalia Invitational.
The host Pirates won the girls' title with 159 points while the Ramblers were second at 132 and St. Charles third at 82.5.
"I was quite pleased with how we did against some great competition today," McBain coach Susan Maloney said. "Maggie (O'Malley) was a standout again today and our three girls in the 800 are really running though."
Maggie O'Malley won the 1600 in 5:27.07 and the 3200 in 11:36.57 while running a leg of the winning 3200 relay (10:32.25) with Kahli Heuker, Alexis Gilde and Baylie Eisenga.
Eisenga won the 800 in 2:39.52 while Gilde was second at 2:41.48 and Heuker third at 2:42.93. Heuker also took second in the high jump at 5-6 wile Adyson Nederhood was second in the shot put at 31-10.5. Klaire Pollington took third in the discus at 77-10 and Emma Schierbeek was third in the long jump at 15-0. Gabi VerBerkmoes took second in the 400 dash at 1:07.94 while Analeise Fredin was third in the 300 hurdles in 53.92 seconds.
The Ramblers took second in the 400 relay in 56.26 seconds and second in the 1600 relay in 4:44.67.
Pewamo won the boys' title with 172 points while Saugatuck was second at 112 and McBain third at 109.
"We saw some elite runners today and we could see them again at the state finals," McBain coach Pat Maloney said. "Our relays did well and our middle-distance kids are doing well, too."
Kaiden McGillis took first in the high jump at an impressive 6-7 while Brock Maloney won the 400 in 54.92 second and Grayson VerBerkmoes won the 800 in 2:08.65.
Connor Murphy took third in the 1t600 in 4:51.26 and Maloney was third in the 200 dash in 24.81 seconds. Jesse Sikkema took second in the pole vault at 10-6 while Blake Whetstone was third in the high jump at 5-6.
The foursome of Maloney, Murphy, VerBerkmoes and Aiden Ashton took first in the 1600 relay in 3:48.48 while Whetstone, Murphy, VerBerkmoes and Kyle Pylkas took first in the 3200 relay in 8:58.08.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.