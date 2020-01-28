MCBAIN — Most figured it would go down to the wire.
It certainly did.
When the dust settled, Cadillac clipped McBain 42-40 in a non-conference girls basketball contest Monday night.
With most of the Big North Conference teams struggling, Cadillac's non-league games against Kingsley, Glen Lake and the Ramblers are likely the three toughest on their schedule
And with an eye on March, tough wins mean something.
"That was a great ballgame and it went about how we thought it would go," Cadillac coach Mike McLaurin said. "Both teams really wanted that one.
"That game tonight made us a better basketball game, too."
It was tight the whole way through, deadlocked at 6-6 after the first quarter before Cadillac took a slim 20-18 lead into halftime.
McBain was up 32-31 going into the fourth quarter and had a shot to tie it but couldn't get the ball to drop.
"I thought we defended well down the stretch," McLaurin added. "They had a long possession but we had good ball pressure, worked through the screens and recovered well."
McBain coach Drew Bronkema was pleased with his team's effort but said the Ramblers need to execute better to beat the good teams.
"We've got to get back to executing better and attacking the hoop with a little urgency," he said. "We're coming off a big week with two big conference games and homecoming thrown in, too.
"We didn't practice but had a 30-minute walkthrough after school today to get ready. It'll be good to work on some things in practice this week. We've got to get back to being physical and rebounding like McBain does."
Molly Anderson paced Cadillac with 16 points while Makenna Bryand had 12 and Livi Meyer scored eight.
Emma Schierbeek paced McBain with 15 points while Olyvia Nederhood scored seven and Couper Agema had six.
Cadillac hosts Traverse City Central on Thursday while McBain hosts Evart on Friday.
• McBain won the JV game 51-46.
Adyson Nederhood paced the Ramblers with 13 points while Kendall Schopieray led Cadillac with 23.
