CADILLAC — One step at a time.
No matter what the expectations are.
For one of the teams, the goals are quite lofty.
On the other side, it's hitting the reset button and seeing what can be built.
Cadillac opened its season with a 52-24 win over Reed City in a non-conference girls basketball contest Thursday night.
A year ago, the Vikings went unbeaten through the Big North Conference season and won Division 2 district and regional titles before falling to perennial power Freeland in the state quarterfinals.
The good news is most of that team is back, a year older, a little more skilled and looking for more.
It's still just December, though, and it's one step at a time. Having real competition under their belts, coach Mike McLaurin is ready to get back to practice.
"I told them we've got a lot to work on Friday and a lot to work on Monday before we head up to (Traverse City) West on Tuesday," he said. "I think our fitness level is still a little behind schedule for whatever reason and Thanksgiving break doesn't really help with that.
"This is a good win and a good chance to see where we stand after game one."
It's game two for Reed City after the Coyotes dropped their opener at Clare on Tuesday.
Former assistant coach Tim Beilfuss is at the helm now after longtime coach Brian Koopman stepped down after last season.
Beilfuss and his assistants knew what they were up against Thursday but they've got one thing they expect to see regardless of the opponent.
"What we made absolutely non-negotiable with the kids was effort and that has shown," Beilfuss said. "We played Tuesday and that was probably the hardest those kids have ever played basketball.
"We know where we are skill-wise. We've said let's teach them basketball…what we want as a program and that's where we're going to set our standards. It's straight effort."
Cadillac threw a knew wrinkle at Reed City early with fullcourt pressure and the Coyotes struggled. It helped the Vikings take an early 11-0 lead and it was 13-4 after the first quarter of play.
"We did a nice job of pressing early and that was kind of fun for the girls to get into the flow of the game," McLaurin said. "That worked out well.
"Defensively, it's still about knowing our responsibilities, keeping players out of the middle, rotating well and knowing what we're doing."
Cadillac began stretching the lead in the second quarter with better offensive rhythm. A 3-pointer by Livi Meyer made it 20-8 with 5:00 to go in the first half before a running jumper by Makenna Bryant made it 22-8.
Molly Anderson hit a 3-pointer for a 25-8 lead with 2:45 to go and then followed that with a steal and a layup for a 27-8 advantage with 2:30 left.
"We got a little lead there with the press, starting hitting our shots and found a little bit of rhythm," McLaurin said.
Cadillac led 34-11 at halftime and cruised from there.
Anderson paced the Vikings with 21 points while Bryant added 13. Emma McTaggart also scored seven.
Paige Lofquist paced Reed City with 11 points and Taylor Harrison scored seven.
• Cadillac won the JV game 41-24. Ashlyn Lundquist paced the Vikings with 13 points while Kendall Schopieray had nine.
Christina Malackanich paced the Coyotes with 11 points.
• Cadillac's freshman team beat Ogemaw Heights 43-16. Frannie Kiomento paced the Vikings with 14 points while Maddie Guernsey and Harmony Donzell each had 10.
