TRAVERSE CITY — Another step forward.
Cadillac ran its record to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the Big North with a 49-24 win over Traverse City Central in a league girls basketball contest Tuesday night.
"I thought this was a good game for us," Cadillac coach Mike McLaurin said. "We did some things well tonight but we're still learning as we improve.
"We faced a zone tonight and that was good to see. We moved the ball around well and some good shots against it."
The Vikings led 17-6 after the first quarter and were up 23-13 at halftime. It was 37-19 going into the fourth quarter.
McLaurin also commended his team on handling Central's big girls.
"It's another big team we've faced but I thought we defended well," he said.
Molly Anderson paced Cadillac with 14 points while Livi Meyer scored 11 and Makenna Bryant had nine.
The Vikings host Petoskey on Thursday.
• Cadillac won the JV game 50-34. Ashlyn Lundquist paced the Vikings with 13 points while Kendall Schopieray had 10 and Bella Smith added nine.
• TC Central won the freshman game 55-8. Madalie Dickerson paced the Vikings with four points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.