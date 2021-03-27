KINGSLEY — This one hurts.
A team with designs on a run to make up for the heartbreak of not being able to finish the 2020 season won't get that chance in 2021.
Cadillac saw its season come to an end with a 50-46 overtime loss to Ludington in an MHSAA Division 2 girls basketball district final Friday at Kingsley High School.
The loss ends the Vikings' season at 13-2 overall while the Orioles (13-4) face Standish-Sterling in a regional semifinal on Monday.
It also ends the careers of a core group of seniors — Molly Anderson, Livi Meyer, Madi Drabik, Emma McTaggart, Chesni Birgy and Macy Brown — that took the program to new heights, winning three straight Big North Conference titles, two district titles and a regional crown in 2019.
The 2020 season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic just as Cadillac was set to face Sault Ste. Marie in a regional title game.
"All of those accomplishments are amazing. The Big North titles, the district titles and regionals," Cadillac coach Kip Damgard said. "That's all amazing but the thing that's bigger to me is they have created a legacy.
"The have energized Cadillac girls' basketball. They have made kids want to play the game and they want to play for Cadillac. They want to be the next Molly Anderson or the next Livi Meyer. More importantly, all of those girls are great people. They're all going to great things in life and we'll be able to see that."
Friday's game was a story of missed opportunities by Cadillac and, on the other end, of opportunities taken advantage of by Ludington.
The Vikings never really found an offensive rhythm, missing shots that are normally money. The Orioles, meanwhile, had players other than their normal scorers step up.
Ludington led 9-4 after the first quarter before the Vikings found some flow and took their first lead of the game on a 3-pointer by Anderson that made it 20-18 with 1:06 to go in the first half.
The Orioles were up 21-20 at halftime and it was the third quarter that seemingly doomed Cadillac.
Ludington built a nine-point lead and forced the Vikings to keep digging out of holes the rest of the way.
"Their (man-to-man) pressure took us out of our game for a little bit and we didn't do the things we normally do," Damgard said. "I felt like there was a point in the game where we found our rhythm and were playing well but we just didn't sustain it.
"We found that we missed some shots we normally make. Ultimately, in a tight game, that comes back to haunt you."
Ludington led 29-26 going into the fourth quarter before Cadillac rallied to tie it at 34-all on a putback by Brown with 3:46 left. A layup by Anderson put the Vikings up 36-34 with 3:01 remaining but Ludington center Keelyn Laird hit a surprising three to give the Orioles the lead back at 37-36.
A jumper by RyAnn Rohrer made it 39-36 with 39.4 seconds remaining. The Orioles missed the front end of two one-and-ones, keeping the door open for Cadillac.
Anderson buried a 3-pointer with nine seconds remaining to tie it at 39-39 and send the game to OT.
Ludington's Hailey Stowe hit a 3-pointer to open overtime before an Anderson layup made it 42-41 with 3:04 remaining.
That's as close as Cadillac would get.
The Orioles got two straight buckets to go up 47-41 with 1:34 left and they hung on from there.
Anderson paced the Viking with 21 points while Meyer had 11 and Brown added nine.
