CADILLAC — They gave themselves a chance.
Cadillac overcame a slow start to lead going into the fourth quarter before Alpena rallied to beat the Vikings 52-45 in a Big North Conference girls basketball contest Friday night.
The Wildcats led 12-8 after the first quarter and 21-13 at halftime before Cadillac outscored Alpena 21-11 in the third for a 34-32 lead going into the fourth.
“We had another slow start and then, true to form, we made a nice rally in the third qurter and really got a lot of contributions from a lot of players,” Cadillac coach Kip Damgard said.
“We had some offensive rhythm and we took advantage of it.
“I thought Madelyn (Schamanek) and Kendall (Schopieray) really gave us a nice spark. They created some energy and got our whole team going in the right direction.”
The lead didn’t last, though, as it was the Wildcats who made the big shots in the fourth quarter to secure the win.
“They hit some big shots there in the fourth to take the lead back and we just weren’t able to recover,” Damgard added.
Ashlyn Lundquist paced the Vikings with 13 points while Schamanek had 11. Joslyn Seeley and Kendall Schopieray each had nine.
Cadillac is at Big Rapids on Tuesday.
• Alpena won the JV game 48-35. Kaleigh Swiger paced Cadillac with 17 points and Madison Swiger scored 10.
