BIG RAPIDS — Cadillac dropped a 49-37 decision to Big Rapids in a non-conference girls basketball contest Tuesday night.
"We had to overcome a little bit of foul trouble in the first half," Cadillac coach Kip Damgard said. "On the flip side, we got a lot of contributions from a lot of kids.
"I thought we played much cleaner in the second half. We hit some shots and moved the ball pretty well."
The game was tied 11-11 after the first quarter and Big Rapids was up 23-18 at halftime. The Cardinals took a 41-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
Ashlyn Lundquist paced the Vikings with 13 points while Kendall Schopieray had eight. Joslyn Seeley scored six points and Madalie Dickerson added five.
Cadillac is at Traverse City Central Friday.
• Cadillac won the JV game 33-29. Kaleigh Swiger and Madison Swiger paced the Vikings with nine points apiece while Reina McMahon had six.
• Cadillac's freshman team beat Ogemaw Heights 39-12. Raegan Schopieray led the Vikings (12-3) with 14 points while Emma Holdship had eight and Alisia Pedrin had six.
