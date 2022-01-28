GAYLORD — A much better start is what they were looking for.
They got that but some third-quarter miscues were too much to overcome as Cadillac dropped a 46-37 decision to Gaylord in a Big North Conference girls’ basketball contest Thursday night.
The Vikings led 11-5 after the first quarter and 19-16 at halftime but were outscored 16-7 in the third by the Blue Devils.
“The start of the game was good for us,” Cadillac coach Kip Damgard said. “We threw the first punch and carried that lead into halftime.
“It was good to see we started off a little quicker but the lull came in the third. Gaylord made a defensive change, we had a hard time adjusting and that’s when they made their run. We worked hard the entire game but we’ve got to clean up those untimely little mistakes that we make.”
Joslyn Seeley paced Cadillac with 10 points while Anna Whipple had seven.
Lydia Schamanek and Ashlyn Lundquist each scored six.
The Vikings host Alpena on Friday, Feb. 4.
• Gaylord won the JV game 54-41.
Madison Swiger and Kaleigh Swiger paced the Vikings with 11 points apiece.
• Cadillac won the freshman game 36-22.
Raegan Schopieray paced the Vikings with 13 points while Olyvea Fryhover had eight and Quinn Hess had six.
MESICK — Mesick led most of the way but hung on for a 37-36 win over Brethren in a West Michigan D girls hoops contest.
The Bulldogs were up 21-13 at halftime and 24-20 going into the fourth quarter.
Lexy Abraham and Grace Hawk paced Mesick with nine points apiece.
The Bulldogs host Bear Lake on Tuesday.
