MAPLE CITY — Nothing hurt.
Cadillac found out a couple of things about itself in a 43-37 loss to Glen Lake in a non-conference girls basketball contest Monday night.
The Vikings, playing without standout senior guard Makenna Bryant, went toe-to-toe with the talented Lakers and still got something out of it.
"Some of the good things for us are playing through adversity and having to play from behind tonight," Cadillac coach Mike McLaurin said. "We really haven't had to do that all year.
"I think we can learn, too, from missing some shots early and having some defensive miscues early. Those are two things we did tonight that would have helped us be in a better spot down the stretch. We need to make sure we take care of those opportunities at the beginning of games."
Glen Lake led 14-11 after the first quarter before Cadillac was up 25-23 at halftime. The Lakers were back up 33-29 going into the fourth quarter.
Molly Anderson paced Cadillac with 13 points while Madi Drabik had 11, Livi Meyer nine and Joslyn Seeley four.
The Vikings (14-1 overall) are at Petoskey in a Big North Conference contest on Thursday. A win over the Northmen and Cadillac secures its second straight outright league title.
• Cadillac won the JV game 49-31. Kendall Schopieray paced the Vikings with 17 points and Ashlyn Lundquist had 13. Gracie Tweedale and Layke Sims added eight points apiece.
