PETOSKEY — The finishes are pretty strong.

It's the starts they're still trying to figure out.

Cadillac dug an early hole and couldn't dig out of it in a 39-25 loss to Petoskey in a Big North Conference girls' basketball contest Friday night.

The Vikings were down 4-0 after the first quarter and 16-6 at halftime. It was 24-14 going into the fourth quarter before Cadillac hit some shots and made the game a little more competitive.

"This was a good chance to us to deal with adversity," Cadillac coach Kip Damgard said. "We didn't have the whole crew with us tonight so it gave some people a chance to step up and play.

"I am really proud of Lydia (Schamanek) and Madalie (Dickerson), they did a great job of fighting to keep us in the game.

"We found a way to keep it competitive in the second half. I am looking forward to getting back in the gym to find a way to start better."

Schamanek paced Cadillac with nine points while Dickerson had seven and Ashlyn Lundquist scored six.

Cadillac (4-5 overall, 1-3 BNC) hosts Glen Lake on Tuesday.

• Petoskey won the JV game 37-30. Kayleigh Swiger paced the Vikings with 14 points while Madison Swiger had six.

• Petoskey won the freshman game. Emma Holdship led Cadillac with 13 points, while Quinn Hess and Marielle Boolman each had five.

