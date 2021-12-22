SAGINAW — Try as they might, they couldn't cool the opposition.
Cadillac put together a solid effort but still dropped a 65-40 decision to Saginaw Heritage in a non-conference girls basketball contest Tuesday night.
Viking coach Kip Damgard was largely pleased with how his team played but gave kudos to the Hawks, as well.
"We ran into a buzzsaw," he said. "We knew this team was rock solid and they shot the lights out of the gym. I thought we defended fairly well but everything we did, they countered with a bucket.
"This was a good experience for us. We leave here knowing some things we can get better on."
Heritage led 12-5 after the first quarter and it was 36-17 at halftime. The Hawks took a commanding 50-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
Joslyn Seeley paced Cadillac with 11 points while Madelyn Schamanek had 10. Ashlyn Lundquist scored nine and Kendall Schopieray added five.
The Vikings (2-3 overall) are at Kingsley on Jan. 4.
• Cadillac won the JV game 61-24. Kaleigh Swiger paced the Vikings with 18 points while Teagan Brown and Makenzie Johns each had nine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.