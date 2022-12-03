CADILLAC — Close again.
And this time, it came after digging themselves quite the hole in the first half.
Cadillac erased a double-digit deficit in the second quarter and led after three quarters before dropping a 48-42 decision to Traverse City St. Francis in a non-conference girls basketball contest Friday night.
The Vikings dropped their opener to Whitehall in overtime Tuesday, as well.
“We’ve been close twice but that’s not getting the job done,” Cadillac coach Kip Damgard said. “We’ve just got to get better at some key things.
“I am so proud of their effort, though. We just have to execute as a team when it comes down to it.”
St. Francis started the game on a 13-0 run before Cadillac freshman guard Ari Bryant sunk a 3-pointer at the buzzer to make it 13-3 after the first eight minutes of play.
From there, the Vikings worked themselves back in to the game with solid perimeter play from sophomore guards Madison and Kaleigh Swiger and defensive hustle.
“Kaleigh and Madison really gave us a nice spark,” Damgard said. “It energized us defensively to see the ball go in the basket.
“We worked really hard on defense and offensively. We executed really well but we just weren’t very consistent.”
The Gladiators led 18-17 at halftime before Cadillac turned the tables to lead 37-34 going into the fourth quarter.
When things got tight down the stretch, the Vikings — playing without starters Joslyn Seeley and Madelyn Schamanek — struggled with their execution.
“When the game got tight, we turned it over a couple of times,” Damgard said. “We’ve got to be able to finish.”
Kaleigh Swiger paced the Vikings with 15 points while Madison Swiger added 10 and Jazmin Angell scored four.
Cadillac (0-2 overall) opens Big North Conference play Tuesday at home against Alpena.
• St. Francis won the JV game 32-29. Reagan Schopieray paced the Vikings with eight points and five rebounds while Teagan Brown added five points and four rebounds.
