TRAVERSE CITY — Cadillac couldn't sustain a solid start as it lost to Traverse City Central 52-38 in a Big North Conference girls basketball contest Friday night.
The Vikings led 16-15 after the first quarter but were outscored by the Trojans 17-5 in the second quarter as the hosts took a 32-21 lead at halftime and were up 45-26 going into the fourth quarter.
"It was a good start to the game for us," Cadillac coach Kip Damgard said. "We knew Central was going to be a stout opponent.
"We stood tall in the first quarter but let it get away in the second. We struggled to score in the second and third quarters and that hurt us."
Madelyn Schamanek paced Cadillac with nine points while Kaleigh Swiger scored eight and Reina McMahon had seven.
The Vikings host Petoskey on Thursday.
