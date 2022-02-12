TRAVERSE CITY — In it until the end.
Cadillac played tough once again but dropped a 49-44 decision to Traverse City Central in a Big North Conference girls basketball contest Friday night.
“We defended well again,” Cadillac coach Kip Damgard said. “We were just two or three possessions away from getting over the hump to win the game but it didn’t happen.
“This was a really physical game and I am really proud of the girls’ composure.”
Central led 15-12 after the first quarter and 24-21 at halftime. It was 36-30 going into the fourth quarter as the Trojans kept a four- to five-point cushion down the stretch.
Ashlyn Lundquist paced the Vikings with 15 points while Kendall Schopieray scored 14 and Lydia Schamanek had seven.
Cadillac is at Ludington on Tuesday.
• Cadillac won the JV game 57-22. Reina McMahon paced the Vikings with 12 points while Teagan Brown had seven, Madison Swiger nine and Kaleigh Swiger eight.
