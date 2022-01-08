CADILLAC — The defense is going to keep them in games and give them a chance to win.
The offense is what needs some work.
Cadillac never found an offensive flow and struggled to score in a 32-26 loss to Traverse City Central in a Big North Conference girls basketball contest Friday night.
The Vikings hounded the much-improved Trojans on the defensive end but struggled to get much to fall on the other end of the court.
“I am proud of the defensive effort,” Cadillac coach Kip Damgard said.
“Giving up 32 points in a game, you’d hope to have a chance to win.
“Our struggle is on the offensive end and ultimately, that was our demise. We’ve got find a way to be more fluid on offense and continue to defend.”
Central led 12-7 after the first quarter and it was 18-14 at halftime before the Trojans took a 23-21 lead into the fourth quarter.
Anna Whipple paced the Vikings with eight points while Madelyn Schamanek had seven and Ashlyn Lundquist scored six.
Cadillac (3-4 overall, 1-2 BNC) hosts Mount Pleasant on Tuesday before going to Petoskey on Friday.
• Cadillac won the JV game 50-13.
Kaleigh Swiger paced the Vikings with 14 points while Makenzie Johns had 13 and Madison Swiger added eight.
• Cadillac won the freshman game 23-18.
Raegan Schopieray led all scorers with 10 points and Olyvea Fryhover added five.
MARION — Marion overcame a slow start to beat Mason County Eastern 49-29 in a West Michigan D Conference girls basketball contest Friday night.
The Eagles trailed 9-6 after the first quarter before leading 26-19 at halftime and 40-23 going into the fourth quarter.
“After a slow start, I was really happy with the way we picked up the energy in the second quarter and we kind of walked away with it from there,” Marion coach Matt LaGrow said.
Georgia Meyer paced Marion with 20 points and 18 rebounds while Makayla Cruson had six points and eight rebounds. Maddie Sutten added seven points.
Marion (4-1 overall) is at Mesick on Monday.
