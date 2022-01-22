TRAVERSE CITY — Good defense.
A willingness to fight to the end.
Struggling offense.
Sounds pretty familiar.
Cadillac dropped a 28-25 decision to Traverse City West in a Big North Conference girls basketball contest Friday night after another fourth-quarter rally fell short.
The Vikings trailed by nine points going into the fourth quarter and 24-15 again with about three minutes remaining before making things interesting.
“The kids worked really, really hard the entire game and we were pretty shorthanded again,” Cadillac coach Kip Damgard said. “I feel like this is a tape recording.
“I was thrilled with the defensive effort but we continue to try to figure out a way to score.”
West led just 5-3 after the first quarter and 15-8 at halftime. It was 20-11 going into the fourth quarter.
Lydia Schamanek paced Cadillac with eight points while Ashlyn Lundquist and Joslyn Seeley each scored five.
Damgard commended the defensive effort of Frannie Kiomento with some strong minutes off the bench and with JV call-ups Reina McMahon and Kaleigh Swiger for helping out.
Cadillac hosts Bay City Western on Monday.
• Cadillac won the JV game 38-24. Makenzie Johns paced the Vikings with nine points while Swiger and Jazmin Angell each had eight.
• Cadillac won the freshman game 35-30. Emma Holdship paced the Vikings with eight points while Ashlynn Becktel and Raegan Schopieray each had seven.
ESCANABA — A little too quick and a little too tenacious.
Cadillac ran into a tough Escanaba team in dropping a 7-0 decision to the Eskymos in a non-conference hockey game Friday night.
The Vikings, who are making a weekend of it in the Upper Peninsula, were competitive most of the night but Escanaba brought a little different brand of play to the table.
“It’s little different breed of hockey than we’re used to,” Cadillac coach Scott Graham said. “They’re quick and they’re tenacious and they transition much more quickly than we’ve seen this year.
“It’s a good learning and growing experience for the kids.”
Escanaba popped two first-period goals and then two more in the second period to take control of the game.
“We had our share of chances and momentum going but that second goal of the first period took a little wind out of our sails,” Graham said. “We hit two crossbars in the second period and they popped another to make it 4-0.”
The Eskymos outshot the Vikings 34-15.
Cadillac is at Negaunee today.
CADILLAC — Heritage Christian dropped its second game of the season, falling to Charlton Heston Academy 63-41.
Conner Farmer paced the Patriots with 13 points while Matteo Powell added eight.
