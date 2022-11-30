WHITEHALL — Some good.
Some not-so-good.
Cadillac dropped a 41-36 decision in overtime to Whitehall in a non-conference girls basketball contest Tuesday. It was the season opener for both teams.
Viking coach Kip Damgard learned some more things about his team and knows where the focus needs to be.
“It’s always tough to lose but it’s a good experience for what is a pretty young team,” he said. “I was pretty proud of their fight against a team with seven seniors.
“We’re going home with lots to work on, though. The offense was pretty stagnant at times, though I thought we opened some things up in the second half.”
Whitehall led 10-6 after the first quarter and 17-15 at halftime. It was 29-29 after regulation.
The other downer for Cadillac is the Vikings were just 11 of 26 from the free-throw line and turned the ball over more than 20 times in the contest.
“We had chances to win the game so we’ll go from there,” Damgard said.
Joslyn Seeley paced Cadillac with 12 points while Kaleigh Swiger and Madelyn Schamanek each had six. Ari Bryant also scored five.
Cadillac hosts Traverse City St. Francis on Friday.
• Cadillac won the JV game 59-12. Reagan Schopieray paced Cadillac with 18 points while Olyvea Fryhover had 12 and Brooklynn Brown scored 10.
