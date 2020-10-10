GRAND RAPIDS — Call that a good day.
Despite abnormally warm weather, Cadillac's girls had a good day in the Bengals Fall Cross Country Invitational Friday at Riverside Park.
The Vikings took first in their session of the event with 49 points while Forest Hills Central was second at 56 and Forest Hills Northern third at 75.
Chloie Musta paced Cadillac with a fifth-place finish in 19:37. Kendall Schopieray took 11th in 20:16, Gwen Phillips 12th in 20:29, Heather Eller 14th in 20:34 and Ellie Cool 16th in 20:48.
Fremont won the boys' title with 33 points while Caledonia was second a 60 and Forest Hills Central third at 99. Cadillac was 10th at 268.
Nolan Nixon took 42nd in 18:17, Carson Carlington 52nd in 18:59, Logan Boolman 57th in 19:23, Brayden Oberhaus 59th in 19:40 and Gavin Phillips 63rd in 20:13.
Cadillac competes in the Big North Conference Championships Tuesday in Petoskey.
SOCCER
Glen Lake clips NMC
MAPLE CITY — Glen Lake edged Northern Michigan Christian 2-1 in a non-league contest.
The Lakers were up 2-0 at halftime before the Comets got on the board with 25 minutes remaining when Trevin Winkle headed a Mekhi Harris corner kick past the keeper.
"We need to make the most of our opportunities and do a better job of finishing but overall, we are encouraged by our play," NMC coach Dave VanHaitsma said. "We played with intensity, played good possession soccer, held their high-octane offense to two goals and continued to work hard and together to the end."
NMC (14-4 overall) is at Ogemaw Heights on Monday to wrap up the regular season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.