Cadillac girls first at Oakridge Invite

MUSKEGON — Cadillac placed all seven runners in the top 15 and ran away with the girls' title at the Muskegon Oakridge XC Invitational on Saturday.
The Vikings were first with 21 points while Sparta was second at 40 and Fruitport Calvary Christian third at 118.
Kendall Schopieray took first in 19:13, Chloie Musta third in 20:31, Susie Huckle fourth in 20:39, Gabi Metzger sixth in 21:06 and Gwen Phillips seventh in 21:17.
Sparta won the title on the boys' side with 21 points while Cadillac was second at 78 and Mason County Central third at 86.
Jared Denike took eighth in 17:56, Justin Denike 10th in 18:00, Abraham Apfel 15th in 18:53, Mekhi Harris 27th in 19:56 and Logan Boolman 32nd in 20:27.
Cadillac competes in the Roscommon Mid-Week Invitational on Wednesday.
McBain girls 3rd
GRAND RAPIDS — McBain's girls took third in the Falcon Division of the Cougar/Falcon Invitational at Calvin College.
Hart won the Falcon Division with 37 points while Shepherd was second at 65 and the Ramblers third at 81.
"The girls that ran today put in an excellent effort," McBain girls coach Tasha O'Malley said. "I couldn't have asked for anything more out of them.
"It was extremely hot and muggy and the JV and freshman races were almost unbearable. The positive energy and work ethic the team is showing is truly impressive."
Maggie O'Malley took ninth in 20:45, Brianna Eisenga 10th in 20:49, Reese Ensing 14th in 21:01, Megan Taylor 23rd in 22:02 and Regan Hill 25th in 22:22.
Saugatuck won the boys' title in the Falcon Division with 50 points while Hart was second at 91, Shepherd third at 100 and McBain seventh at 161.
Connor Murphy took fourth in 16:54, Kadin Eastway 30th in 18:29, Kyle Pylkas 33rd in 18:37, Joe Petrimoulx 41st in 19:00 and Cole Ingleright 53rd in 20:24.
Evart hosts invite
EVART — Manton's boys took third and Reed City fourth in the large-school division of the Evart Invitational at Springhill Camps.
Roscommon won the title with 60 points while Kent City was second at 71, the Rangers third at 76, the Coyotes fourth at 115 and Evart 10th at 226.
For Manton, Noah Morrow took second in 17:26, Jonathon Traxler ninth in 19:20, Cayden McGrew 17th in 20:20, Jeremiah Tuck 23rd 20:42 and Jesse Geary 25th in 21:25.
"This was our third race in five days of unseasonably hot and humid conditions," Manton coach Jeff Harding said. "I have a lot of respect for our kids and their work ethic and dedication.
"With conditions as they were we had a mixed bag of results. We had some really tough kids who succumbed to the tough conditions however we also had some other runners that picked up the slack. That’s really the difference between having individuals and a team. None of them are willing to let their teammates or themselves down which means someone is always there to pick them up when someone falls down. This is truly one of the greatest groups of kids I’ve ever had the opportunity to coach."
For Reed City, Calvin Rohde took first in 17:19, Jared Karns seventh in 18:36, Ty Kailing 26th in 21:28, Mason Dozier 38th in 22:15 and Noah Blythe 46th in 22:59.
For Evart, Kinkade Dubreuil took eighth in 18:36, Andrew Booher 35th in 22:10, Cody Vader 70th in 25:14, Korey Clark 72nd in 25:24 and Seth Goodwin 84th in 30:48.
Mason County Eastern won the small-school division while McBain NMC took fifth.
Jonas Lanser took sixth in 19:26, Garrett Langton 27th in 20:49, Bobby Vennema 31st in 21:10, Landon Ochampaugh 36th in 21:41 and Jacob Booher 62nd in 26:20.
For Marion, Aidan Timko took 56th in 24:50, Jordan Wood 57th in 24:51 and Eric Williams 60th in 25:39.
Roscommon won the girls' large-school title with 45 points while Reed City was second at 53, Manton third at 58 and Evart fifth at 137.
For the Coyotes, Abbi Kiaunis took second in 20:16, Taylor Harrison seventh in 22:13, Paige Lofquist 12th in 23:01, Olivia Lewis 21st in 23:57 and Claudia Francke 22nd in 23:58.
For the Rangers, Molly Harding took eighth in 22:19, Paige Swiriduk 13th in 23:05, Emily Harding 16th in 23:20, Phoebe McBride 17th in 23:26 and Telsa McBride 18th in 23:45.
For the Wildcats, Sophia Scott took 19th in 23:45, Laina Payne 26th in 24:08, Brianna Cass 30th in 24:19, Rilee Clark 56th in 29:00 and Rose Clark 59th in 29:35.
Fowler won the small-school title while Marion took fourth.
For the Eagles, Sara England took 24th in 27:00, Alexis Salisbury 30th in 27:36, Chloe Philo 35th in 27:56, Elizabeth Fouch 38th in 28:17 and Nolah Grundy 45th in 29:57.
For the Comets, Makayla Hall took 11th in 23:46, Ally Krick 43rd in 29:21 and Brianna Platz 73rd in 45:19.
