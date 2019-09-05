SHEPHERD — Cadillac's girls put together a good day, finishing first at the John Bruder Cross Country Classic Wednesday in Shepherd.
The Vikings were first with 57 points while Mason was second at 65, Shepherd third at 71 and Lake City 14th at 392.
Kendall Schopieray paced Cadillac with a first-place finish in 18:50. Susie Huckle took seventh in 20:06, Chloie Musta 11th in 20:35, Gabi Metzger 18th in 21:04 and Gwen Phillips 20th in 21:13.
For Lake City, Rylee Cohoon took 64th in 24:08, Ashley Hutchinson 82nd in 25:34, Emma Nickerson 88th in 25:55, Anna-May Ponce 93rd in 26:14 and Olivia Slocum 103rd in 26:47.
Davison won the boys' title with 68 points while Breckenridge was second at 73, Shepherd third at 77, Cadillac sixth at 162 and Lake City ninth at 249.
Jared Denike paced the Vikings with a 12th-place finish in 17:32 while Justin Denike took 17th in 17:47, Abraham Apfel 31st in 18:31, Troy Miller 35th in 18:43 and EJ Richards 72nd in 19:52.
For Lake City, Shane Nutt took 21st in 18:04, Victor Gehl 23rd in 18:10, AJ Comp 50th in 19:07, Austin Small 68th in 19:40 and Dustin Jackson 97th in 21:02.
Cadillac competes in the Michigan State Spartan Invitational Sept. 13 in East Lansing while Lake City is at the Beal City Invitational on Tuesday.
