TRAVERSE CITY — The Cadillac girls golf team finished second in the Mike Husby JV Invitational at Bay Meadows Family Golf Center Wednesday.
Traverse City West won the event with a 357 while the Vikings shot a 380.
"Coach Alto and I are extremely proud of these girls who have worked very hard," Cadillac coach Brandon Bailey said. "They are all fairly new to the game and to finish where they did, we couldn't be more proud of them."
Alyvia Peedle shot an 86 to take fourth overall while Abby Kovacevich received her first medal with a 90. Lydia Schamanek shot a 99, Carmen Dahlstrom 105, Ella Darrow 133 and Abigail Schuster 120.
Cadillac is at Ogemaw Heights on Monday and at the Manistee Invitational on Tuesday.
