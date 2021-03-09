CADILLAC — For three quarters, this was one to write home about.
They hit shots.
The defended.
They rebounded.
And then they got a little careless and had to hang on.
Cadillac held off Ludington 42-37 in a non-conference girls basketball contest Monday night.
The win is key for seeding when it comes to the Division 2 district tournament that begins March 22 at Kingsley. The Vikings (8-1 overall) and Orioles are likely the top two seeds in the district.
"We're happy to get out there with a win against a good team and we know we could see them again in a couple of weeks," Cadillac coach Kip Damgard said. "We'll have our hands full if that happens."
Cadillac started the game doing all it wanted against Ludington's zone.
The Vikings led 21-8 after the first quarter and had a commanding 27-12 lead at halftime. It was 37-23 going into the fourth quarter.
"We were prepared well and knew what we were facing," Damgard said. "We watched them play that 1-2-2 zone defense and we did a good job against that in the first half. We shot well and moved the ball well."
It was the decision-making process that suffered in the fourth quarter as Cadillac turned te ball over several times down the stretch, giving the Orioles extra chances which they took advantage of.
"We allowed them to battle back and they made big shots to get themselves back in the game," Damgard said. "We've got to work on finishing a game better than we did tonight, for sure."
Molly Anderson paced Cadillac with 17 points while Livi Meyer added nine.
The Vikings are at Gaylord today.
• Ludington won the JV game 36-28. Madalie Dickerson led Cadllac with nine points while Makenzie Johns had six and Reina McMahon added five.
• Cadillac's freshman team beat Boyne City 48-35. Jazmin Angell paced the Vikings with 22 points while Avery Mickelson had 12, Madisyn Lundquist seven and Cali Quartz six.
