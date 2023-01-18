MAPLE CITY — That’s officially a winning streak.
And maybe some needed momentum as they begin the second half of the season.
Cadillac knocked off Glen Lake 58-49 in a non-conference girls basketball contest Tuesday night, their best win in quite some time.
The Lakers, a Division 3 state semifinalist a year ago, were the top ranked in the latest Associated Press Division 4 state poll.
The victory, coupled with a win over Midland on Saturday, gives the Vikings their first win streak of the season as they dive into the second go-round of the schedule.
“We hope this is a start to a good second half of the season for us and we know we can compete if we work hard together,” Cadillac coach Kip Damgard said. “I couldn’t be more happy with the effort on both ends of the floor for four quarters.
“We came in knowing Glen Lake is a really solid team but we played well.”
Cadillac led 18-11 after the first quarter and 35-27 at halftime before taking a 49-40 lead into the fourth quarter.
“We handled their pressure fairly well, found good shots and made those shots,” Damgard said. “That was key early. Madison (Swiger), Kaleigh (Swiger) and Madalie (Dickerson) hit some big shots that really sparked us.”
And while the Lakers made a run at the Vikings, Cadillac withstood it and got the job done.
“They made their run but we didn’t sink,” Damgard said. “We stood back up and withstood their punch.
“We defended well and we hit 10 threes so that definitely helps.”
Madison Swiger paced Cadillac with 16 points while Joslyn Seeley had 12. Kaleigh Swiger and Dickerson each had 11.
The Vikings host Traverse City West on Friday in a Big North Conference varsity doubleheader. The boys play first at 5:30 p.m. with the girls’ game to follow.
• Cadillac’s freshmen lost to TC St. Francis. Ellie Johnson paced the Vikings with seven while Destiny Pringle had four. Airiana Nixon and Zoey Brigerman each had two.
