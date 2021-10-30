REMUS — When it mattered most, they found a way to get it done.
Cadillac’s girls overcame a sluggish day and finish second in an MHSAA Division 2 cross country regional Friday at Chippewa Hills High School.
Petoskey won the title with 27 points while the Vikings were second at 116 and the host Warriors third at 116.
All three teams are qualified for the MHSAA Finals, to be held Nov. 6 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.
“Today was the definition of good teams finding a way even when things don’t 100 percent go in your favor,” Cadillac assistant coach Trevor Thiebaut said. “We’re happy that they get to go to states again and compete on the biggest stage.”
Kendall Schopieray paced Cadillac with a fourth-place finish in 19:52. Regan Hill took 13th in 20:29, Avery Mickelson 26th in 21:39, Kaleigh Swiger 35th in 22:02, Marisa Mazza 38th in 22:06, Ellie Cool 40th in 22:14 and Hadley Hilt 51st in 22:43.
“Today wasn’t the best for me individually but I couldn’t be more excited to spend my senior year at the state finals and have Nolan (Nixon) go with us,” Schopieray said. “It is truly special to go with my best friends to one of the coolest places in the state and get one more race with them.”
The big news on the boys’ side is sophomore Nolan Nixon placing sixth in 17:01 to qualify for the state finals.
“From missing states by two spots and running sixth in the region within a year is incredible,” Nixon said. “However, I wouldn’t be able to do it without my coach or my team. I wasn’t running for myself today…I ran for them.”
Cadillac finished fifth overall with 151 points. Petoskey (63), Fremont (77) and Sparta (99) each qualified as a team.
Jackson Hilt took 32nd for the Vikings in 18:17, Gabe Outman 33rd in 18:17, Matthew Stilson 35th in 18:23, Bjorn Tracy 45th in 18:48, JJ Mahan 51st in 19:08 and Andrew Elmore 56th in 19:18.
“This boys’ team has so much potential and they are going to continue to get better as the years come,” Thiebaut said.
“This fifth-place finish may not have punched their ticket but it was a step in the right direction and exceeded expectations that we had at the start of the season.
“We’re very proud of them.”
Northern Michigan Christian is sending two boys’ to the Division 4 state finals.
Senior Jonas Lanser took sixth Friday at Chippewa Hills in 18:08 while freshman teammate Luke Pettengill took 13th in 19:10 to qualify.
The Comets were fifth as a team while Marion was seventh.
