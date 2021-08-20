THOMPSONVILLE — New year.
Pretty much a new team.
After losing seven seniors to graduation, Cadillac’s girls’ golf team has a new starting six as the season got underway Wednesday and Thursday in the Lober Classic at Crystal Mountain Resort.
The Vikings shot a two-day total of 849.
“I am very happy with our first event of the year,” Cadillac coach Brandon Bailey said.
“Those seniors last year set a new standard for Cadillac girls golf and these girls are ready for the opportunity.
“Most of these girls are playing in their first high school tournament so I am very pleased with how we started. We have a group of girls that wants to compete.”
Cadillac shot a 431 on Wednesday as freshman Grace Drabik led the way with a 105.
Carmen Dahlstrom shot 108, Avery Meyer 109, Onalee Wallis 110, Zoey Feister 113 and Ellery Schaefer 118.
The Vikings came back with a 418 on day two.
Dahlstrom led the way with a 95 while Drabik shot a 105, Meyer 108, Wallis 112, Schaefer 121 and Feister 122.
Cadillac competes in the Grayling Invitational on Monday.
BIG RAPIDS — Cadillac’s JV boys tennis team dropped a 4-1 decision to Big Rapids.
Matt Erickson lost 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1 singles while Woodlen Paca lost 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2.
Cole Mortenson and Logan Scheanwald lost 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles while Dino Santangelo and Trayer Langworthy lost 7-6, 4-6, 11-0 at No. 3.
Ben Anderson and Mason Freeman won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 4.
