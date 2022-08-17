THOMPSONVILLE — Cadillac got its golf season underway at the two-day Lober Classic at Crystal Mountain Monday and Tuesday.
Brighton won the event with a 672 while Rockford shot a 676 and Troy Athens a 700. The Vikings finished 19th at 860 and have a base to start from.
“Although we didn’t play our best, we had two fantastic days of team bonding. The Lober Classic is a great tournament for that,” Cadillac coach Brandon Bailey said.
“A lot of teams from all over the state competed and the girls got to play 36 holes at beautiful Crystal Mountain.
“We are still very young but they are excited to compete this year. We’re a team that will improve each and every time we tee it up. The team is full of successful athletes that know how to win. Now, we just have to take that experience to the golf course. We will work hard this week on what we saw over the two days and make them our strengths.”
Sophomore Grace Drabik paced Cadillac with a two-day total of 201. Junior Avery Meyer shot a 215, junior Onalee Wallis 219, senior Madalie Dickerson 230, junior Ellery Schaefer 231 and junior Aly Baker a 257.
Cadillac competes next in the Traverse City West Invitational on Aug. 23.
