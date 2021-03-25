KINGSLEY — Simple math tells you what the better shot is.
It doesn't take a rocket scientist to tell you that a shot in the paint is often a better shot than one from the perimeter.
It took Cadillac a half to figure that out as it beat Benzie Central 46-25 in an MHSAA Division 2 girls basketball district contest Wednesday at Kingsley High School.
The Vikings (13-1 overall) struggled shooting the ball against the Huskies' zone defense in the first half but too often were relying on three-point shots instead of breaking down the opponent.
"Kudos to Benzie. They held us in check in that first half," Cadillac coach Kip Damgard said. "We were hoping to get off to a fast start but it sure didn't feel that way.
"We made a couple of little adjustments, got the ball inside against that zone and that really opened things up for us."
Cadillac led 12-4 after the first quarter and 21-12 at halftime. The Vikings then outscored Benzie 14-8 in the third quarter, thanks mostly to work inside.
"Emma (McTaggart) and Macy (Brown) had 10 points early in the third and that was a big deal for us," Damgard added. "I was proud of how the girls responded even though we got off to a slow start."
Cadillac led 35-20 going into the fourth quarter.
Molly Anderson paced the Vikings with 20 points while Livi Meyer had nine, Madi Drabik seven and Brown six.
Cadillac meets Ludington (12-4) for the district title at 6 p.m. Friday. The Orioles beat Manisee 50-25 in Wednesday's first semifinal.
