GAYLORD — That's a perfect 10.
Times two.
Cadillac wrapped up its second straight unbeaten Big North Conference girls basketball season with a 62-28 win over Gaylord on Thursday night.
The Vikings wrapped up the outright title a couple of weeks ago and put the cap on it against the Blue Devils.
"I am really excited for our entire program and I am proud of all of them," Cadillac coach Mike McLaurin said. "It's a great season and it raises the expectations.
"We know pressure comes with that and that's the role you accept when you want to be on the top of a conference."
Cadillac made sure there were no questions as it raced to a 21-4 lead after the first quarter and was up 32-9 at halftime. It was 43-15 going into the fourth quarter.
"We played well and I really liked the fast start," McLaurin said. "I like to see that going into districts.
"We still have a few things to work on and I am glad we saw some things that have to be solved as we prepare for districts. We need to be crisper and sharper in our offense."
Molly Anderson paced Cadillac with 22 points while Makenna Bryant had 11. Ashlyn Lundquist scored six and Kendall Schopieray added five.
The night also became special for another reason. McBain's Dale Westdorp, who suffered a heart attack during the Cadillac-Gaylord JV game earlier this season, was in attendance in Gaylord.
Two women from Gaylord helped during the medical emergency and were recognized on Thursday.
"It was great to see him in the gym and it was a special night for both teams to be able to spend the night with Dale," McLaurin said. "We all appreciated seeing him at the game."
• Gaylord won the JV game 51-25. Frannie Kiomento paced Cadillac with seven points while Harmony Donzell scored six.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.