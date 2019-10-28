BENZONIA — When you run your best — and fastest — good things happen.
Cadillac did just that as the Viking girls took second in an MHSAA Division 2 cross country regional meet Saturday at Benzie Central High School.
Sudden-powerhouse Petoskey took first with 23 points while the Vikings were second at 70 and Whitehall third at 108.
All three teams qualify for next Saturday's D2 State Finals Meet, to be held at Michigan International Speedway.
Cadillac coach Tim O'Malley was proud of his team.
"I thought they ran super well," he said. "They were probably the fastest girls we've ever had as a group with five girls in the 19s.
"Petoskey is just a machine right now."
Saturday's performance puts Cadillac third in the state behind Petoskey and East Grand Rapids headed into the finals.
Kendall Schopieray paced the Vikings with a sixth-place finish Saturday in 18:44 while Chloie Musta took 11th in 19:07, Susie Huckle 16th in 19:36, Ellie Cool 18th in 19:40, Gwen Phillips 19th in 19:42, Gabi Metzger 25th in 20:17 and Ellah Santangelo 41st in 21:14.
On the boys' side, Cadillac senior Jared Denike took ninth in a time of 16:26 to qualify for the finals as an individual.
"Jared ran really well and he deserves this," O'Malley said. "He's really done a nice job this year.
"He started in one spot (Saturday) and hung right there."
