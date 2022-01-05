KINGSLEY — The good news is they can fight back.
The not-as-good news is it might be better to not dig that hole in the first place.
For the second time in three games, Cadillac got down double digits in the second half but rallied to score a victory, this one a 48-41 win over Kingsley in a non-conference girls basketball contest Tuesday night.
The Vikings trailed by eight going into the fourth quarter before pulling out the win.
“I am super proud of the fight to the finish,” Cadillac coach Kip Damgard said. “Things didn’t look good for a while. This team showed it could dig in and fight in that fourth quarter and showed it could come out on the right side of things.
“We’ve got to do a better job, though, of showing up to fights earlier in the game.”
Cadillac led 16-11 after the first quarter before Kingsley was up 26-21 at halftime. The Stags led 36-28 going into the fourth.
Ashlyn Lundquist paced the Vikings with 22 points while Joslyn Seeley had 10. Kendall Schopieray and Lydia Schamanek each had seven.
“It was good to see Ashlyn shoot it well,” Damgard said. “She’s been working hard and she gave us a spark in the fourth quarter.”
Cadillac (3-3 overall) hosts Traverse City Central on Friday.
• Cadillac won the JV game 55-11. Madison Swiger, Jazmin Angell and Makenzie Johns each had eight points while Kaleigh Swiger had seven.
• Cadillac’s freshmen lost to Mount Pleasant. Raegan Schopieray had 12 points and Kyah Narovich added seven.
