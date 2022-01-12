CADILLAC — To say they struggled shooting the ball would be an understatement.
It might've fallen more under the category of not being able to hit water if they fell out of the proverbial boat.
The good news is they kept fighting and found a way.
Cadillac rallied from a double-digit deficit to beat Mount Pleasant 38-32 in a non-conference girls basketball contest Tuesday night.
The Vikings had just two points after the first quarter and five at halftime.
"It was a tale of two halves," Cadillac coach Kip Damgard said. "We really couldn't have gotten off to a worse start. The one thing I kept in my mind was the shots we got were good shots, they just weren't going in."
Mount Pleasant led 12-2 after the first quarter and 21-5 at halftime.
And then those shots started falling, paced by junior forward Joslyn Seeley.
She sparked the Vikings to a 19-3 third-quarter run against the Oilers and it gave Cadillac a 24-21 lead going into the fourth.
"We made an adjustment to our defense and that got our offense sparked," Damgard said. "Joz threw us on her back in the third, too, and got us going.
"I am really, really proud of the defensive effort and the perseverance. We had a lot of contributions from a lot of people, too, and so this was a big team win for us."
Seeley paced Cadillac with 14 points while Ashlyn Lundquist had eight and Anna Whipple added six.
The Vikings (4-4 overall) are at Petoskey on Friday.
• Mount Pleasant won the JV game 52-47. Kaleigh Swiger paced Cadillac with 15 points while Jazmin Angell had 10 and Makenzie Johns added nine.
• Cadillac won the freshman game 33-32. Raegan Schopieray paced the Vikings with nine points and Emma Holdship had eight.
