ALPENA — The good news is they found a way to get a needed win.
The not-as-good news is they put themselves in that position.
Cadillac led early, trailed in the middle and then rallied late to beat Alpena 49-42 in overtime in a Big North Conference girls basketball contest Friday night.
Viking junior guard/forward Joslyn Seeley hit a 3-pointer with about 1 second remaining in regulation to send it to OT and Cadillac outscored the Wildcats 7-0 in the extra four minutes.
Cadillac coach Kip Damgard was pleased with the way his team rallied but knows more will be needed against a tough schedule.
“It’s a long road trip and we played well for about 12 to 14 minutes of this game,” he said.
“We’re really thankful to get the win but we learned that we’ve got to be more consistent.
“We played well when we needed to but we know we can’t have those dry spells and compete against our schedule.”
The Vikings played well early and led 16-5 after the first quarter but didn’t score in the second quarter as turnovers and missed shots plagued the effort.
Alpena led 18-16 at halftime and built a 33-25 lead going into the fourth quarter before Cadillac rallied.
“We started the game strong and jumped on them in the first six minutes or so,” Damgard said. “and then it completely changed. We started turning the ball overall.
“I am proud of the rally. We gathered ourselves and had a 17-point fourth quarter, found our way into OT and held them scoreless.”
Seeley paced the Vikings with 19 points while Anna Whipple and Madelyn Schamanek each had nine.
Harmony Donzell added four points, as well.
Damgard commended Donzell for giving Cadillac a spark off the bench and the play of Schamanek, a sophomore, who’s learning her way in her first varsity season.
Cadillac (2-2 overall, 1-1 BNC) is at Saginaw Heritage on Tuesday.
• Alpena won the JV game 41-34. Makenzie Johns paced Cadillac with eight points and Jazmin Angell scored six.
