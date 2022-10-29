REMUS — Cadillac has an individual champion and a qualifying team.
Reed City is also sending a group to the state finals for the first time in almost 40 years.
Cadillac’s girls took third in an MHSAA Division 2 cross country regional Friday at Chippewa Hills High School. Petoskey won the title with 69 points while Ludington was second at 74 and the Vikings were third at 85.
Those three teams qualify for the MHSAA State Finals, to be held Nov. 5 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.
Freshman Brooklyn Brown paced the Vikings with a fifth-place finish in 19:24. Regan Hill took 13th in 20:00, Ellie Cool 15th in 20:41, Avery Mickelson 23rd in 21:19, Marisa Mazza 29th in 21:44, Cate Brown 51st in 22:54 and Hanah Johnson 60th in 23:15.
“It was an outstanding effort put for by both of our teams today,” Cadillac coach Tim O’Malley said. “The girls qualified for the eighth year in a row and they ran with great purpose.
“We were in fourth place at the mile, but thanks to Regan and Avery having one of their best races of the year, we were able to secure third.”
On the boys’ side, Sparta took first with 76 points while Fremont was second at 78 and Petoskey third at 79. Cadillac took sixth at 131.
Junior Nolan Nixon took first in the race, finishing in 16:09, a full 10 seconds ahead of his closest competitor. Junior teammate Gabe Outman also qualified as an individual, taking 14th in 17:06.
Nixon is Cadillac’s first regional champion since Kris Eggle in the early 1990s, O’Malley said.
“Nolan has worked so hard all year and it all paid off with this title,” O’Malley said. “Gabe powered through, too, to get to states.”
JJ Mahan took 29th in 17:49, Matthew Stilson 42nd in 18:29 and Freddie Santangelo 52nd in 18:58.
In the Division 3 race, Reed City’s boys took second to qualify for the state finals as a team for the first time since 1984.
Powerhouse Hart won the title with 35 points while the Coyotes totaled 75 points and Benzie Central was third at 93.
“We had three boys in the top 14 with Gus, Ryan and Ty,” Reed City coach Rich Saladin said. “We’re super proud of their efforts and again, we’re just excited to go as a team for the first time since I’ve been coaching.
“We’re looking forward to representing Reed City down there.”
Rohde took sixth in 16:39, Allen eighth in 17:14, Kailing 14th in 17:31, Anthony Kiaunis 21st in 17:53, Aaron Allen 26th in 18:09, Paul Saladin 42nd in 19:10 and Mason Dozier 49th in 19:28.
Manton’s Logan Patrick took ninth in 17:19 to qualify for the state finals while Lake City’s Paxton Hall (11th, 17:26) and Enzo Gagliardi Ramalho (13th, 17:30) made it, as well.
On the girls’ side, Reed City’s Nora Smoes qualified for the state finals by taking 10th in 20:40 while Manton’s Chloe Colton took 15th in 20:52, Reed City’s Elizabeth Rigling took 16th in 21:02 and Manton’s Hadley Saylor 17th in 21:03 to qualify.
Editor’s Note: The top three teams in each region qualify for the state finals, as do the top seven individuals not on qualifying teams.
