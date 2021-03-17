CADILLAC — The warm-ups nearly over, it's time for one more big game before the "second season" begins.
Cadillac wrapped up Big North Conference girls basketball play with a 53-22 win over Alpena on Tuesday.
The Vikings (11-1 overall) finished 9-1 in the league race, winning their third straight conference championship.
And before they get set to host an unbeaten Glen Lake team on Friday, Tuesday was another example of a team clicking at the right time.
Cadillac put the clamps on Alpena, nearly holding them under double digits for the first half of play. On the other end of the court, the defense fueled the offense and the Vikings hit from outside and inside.
"That' what I am most proud of is the defense — the team defense," Cadillac coach Kip Damgard said. "In the first half, for the most part, we defended hard and held them in check.
"Offensively, we did some really good things, too. We had six substantial contributions on the offensive side. That makes a big difference for us when it's not just coming from one source."
Cadillac led 13-3 after the first quarter and had a commanding 31-11 lead at halftime after Molly Anderson banked in a half-court shot at the buzzer.
It was 40-14 going into the fourth quarter.
Anderson paced the Vikings with 16 points while Emma McTaggart and Macy Brown each scored seven. Livi Meyer added six and Joslyn Seeley had five.
Cadillac wraps up the regular season against Glen Lake in a girls/boys doubleheader on Friday. The Lakers (14-0) have played just one "close" game all season, a 60-52 win over Lake City on Saturday.
Damgard welcomes the challenges Glen Lake will bring to his team.
"This is exactly what you're looking for," he said. "Someone you will be challenged by and someone that you can see if you can challenge. I am excited to put our kids out on the floor and I am looking forward to a good game.
"We know they're going to defend really well because they're long and they've had a lot of success this year. They can score, too. It will test our defense really well and I think we're going to have to be really efficient on offense. They're going to test us in all phases."
Cadillac, the top seed in its Division 2 district, faces either Benzie Central (8-6) or Reed City (1-12) on March 24 at Kingsley.
• Cadillac won the JV game 44-22. Madalie Dickerson paced the Vikings with 16 points while Madisyn Lundquist had seven. Reina McMahon and Hannah Johnson each had four.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.