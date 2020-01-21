CADILLAC — Fast start.
Solid finish.
Cadillac took care of business as it beat Benzie Central 55-33 in a non-conference girls basketball contest Monday night at home.
The win runs the Vikings' record to 9-0 overall as they head toward the halfway point of the season.
"After two long road trips and wins last week, I am proud of the girls," Cadillac coach Mike McLaurin said. "It's a good home win. We needed to jump out on someone a little bit.
"It was good to get in a rhythm early and just play basketball."
Cadillac did just that as it led 15-3 after the first quarter and 22-11 at halftime. The Vikings were up 40-22 going into the fourth quarter.
"I thought we defended well tonight and that's been our calling card," McLaurin added. "We were able to see everyone on the court tonight with good minutes and watch everyone play good basketball."
Molly Anderson paced Cadillac with 17 points while Makenna Bryant added 13. Emma McTaggart had nine points while Livi Meyer and Joslyn Seeley added seven points apiece.
The Vikings host Gaylord in their annual Salute to Service game on Friday.
• Cadillac won the JV game 67-26. Kendall Schopieray paced the Vikings with 25 points while Ashlyn Lundquist added 13.
• Cadillac won the freshman game 29-27. Alazeah Reed paced the Vikings (8-3) with nine points while Frannie Kiomento had eight and Olivia Smith scored six.
