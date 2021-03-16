CADILLAC — That was textbook.
Good defense leads to better offensive production.
Cadillac did what it wanted to do as it beat Benzie Central 66-26 in a non-conference girls basketball contest Monday night.
The Vikings used strong defense, led by senior guard Madi Drabik on Benzie's Ellen Bretzke and held her to two first-half points.
"This is the epitome of how we want to play," Cadillac coach Kip Damgard said. "I thought our defense was outstanding for the vast majority of the game.
"We played good team defense and it turned into some offense. We were aggressive on offense, too, and got to the line 23 times. That was good to see."
Cadillac started strong and led 16-4 after the first quarter and had a commanding 34-7 lead at halftime. It was 51-23 going into the fourth quarter.
Molly Anderson paced the Vikings with 27 points while Livi Meyer had 10. Macy Brown and Emma McTaggart each had nine.
"It was nice to see four substantial scoring contributions," Damgard said. "That makes a really big difference for us."
Cadillac (10-1 overall) hosts Alpena today.
• Cadillac won the JV game 48-32. Madalie Dickerson paced the Vikings with 11 points while Makenzie Johns had 10 and Layke Sims scored nine.
