CADILLAC — The start did the job.
Cadillac got off to a strong start and cruised to a 47-27 win over Essexville Garber in a non-conference girls basketball contest Monday night.
The Vikings were up 14-5 after the first quarter and had a commanding 31-12 lead at halftime. It was 41-18 going into the fourth quarter.
"The first half was fun and the girls got up and down the court pretty well," Cadillac coach Mike McLaurin said. "We defended well, we ran our offense and we hit some open shots.
"It was a good night for our two seniors Makenna Bryant and Makayla Knight, as well. They've done a lot for our program and provided a lot of leadership."
Bryant paced the Vikings with 18 points and Molly Anderson scored 17.
Cadillac (18-1 overall) wraps up the regular season Thursday at Gaylord.
• Cadillac won the JV game 40-14. Bella Smith and Kendall Schopieray paced the Vikings with eight points apiece while Ashlyn Lundquist and Layke Sims each had seven.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.