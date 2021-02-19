CADILLAC — When you've lost no more than a handful of games the last three years and won some championships, it seems to become routine.
The expectation becomes each group is going to step in and pick up where the group before it left off.
It's not always that simple.
Instead, it's about each group finding its own identity and finding who fits in what roles.
Count even Cadillac among that.
The Vikings, after struggling to an ugly win over Traverse City West on Tuesday, looked more like themselves in a 52-26 win over Gaylord in a Big North Conference girls basketball contest Thursday.
Cadillac (3-0 overall) certainly has heightened expectations after what it's done the past two seasons but those groups aren't here any longer.
"This team, literally, hasn't played together," Cadillac coach Kip Damgard said. "They've been together for one week in a true basketball sense. We didn't have any summertime basketball, we didn't have any scrimmages and so we're trying to figure out who we are."
While the Vikings return key pieces in Molly Anderson, Madi Drabik, Livi Meyer and Joslyn Seeley, gone are some seniors that made a big impact the last two seasons.
"This is a different team than last year's team and two years ago's team," Damgard said. "Yes, we have some returners but we have some holes to fill of seniors that graduated.
"We've got to find who's going to fill those roles and who's going to do it on a consistent basis at multiple positions. We can't just rely on one or two players. We know we're going to have to show up, work hard and that nothing is going to be handed to us."
And lost in some of the heightened expectations is, sometimes, getting back to the fundamentals can fix problems.
Cadillac struggled mightily shooting against the Titans so through watching film and Wednesday's practice, the Vikings identified some easy fixes.
"When we watch film and look at what we want to do versus what we were really doing, it came down to some simple fundamental stuff that we have to clean up," Damgard said. "When we do it right, we really do get some good, clean looks. We know what we've got some kids that can shoot the basketball so we've got to do the right things to get those shots off.
"We've got some kids that can score the ball in the post and we've got to do a good job of getting them the ball."
That was apparent against Gaylord.
Cadillac led 12-3 after the first quarter and then went on a spurt midway through the second quarter to take total control of the game. The Vikings were up 29-9 at halftime and never let the Blue Devils have a chance.
Basketball looked fun again, Damgard said.
"In the locker room before the game, you could feel some tension," he said. "It wasn't easy and we talked to the kids about the fact that this is a fun game and we get to play it. Let's go out and enjoy it.
"Starting off with a couple of quick buckets and jumping on them right away, you could just see the light in their eyes and it lightened their mood. That was critical for us because it showed we have that capability. One of my favorite parts of this game was the contributions from the whole group. It was everybody doing their job and doing it well. I loved to see that from top to bottom."
Anderson paced Cadillac with 17 points while Ashlyn Lundquist had 11 and Meyer added eight.
The Vikings host Pine River on Saturday.
• Gaylord won the freshman game 37-26. Jazmin Angell paced Cadillac with 10 points while Makenzie Johns had seven.
