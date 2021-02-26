CADILLAC — Defense made all the difference in this one.
A little bit stagnant and a little bit sluggish at times in the first half, a defensive change turned it into a rout.
Cadillac ran its record to 6-0 overall and 5-0 in the Big North Conference with a 61-28 win over Traverse City Central on Thursday.
The game followed a similar pattern for the Vikings as they started strong and then went into a bit of an offensive lull in the second quarter.
Cadillac led 16-7 after the first quarter and 27-18 at halftime after TC Central got within five at one point.
"We had a really good start again and then we found that little bit of a lull in the second quarter," Cadillac coach Kip Damard said. "We talked about defense making a difference for us.
"We played a fullcourt defense and it blew the game open in the third quarter. The kids did a good job of putting the clamps down and we only gave up one bucket in the second half."
The Vikings outscored the Trojans 23-6 in the third quarter to take a commanding 50-24 lead into the fourth.
"It's a good team win," Damgard said. "We had everybody in and everybody contributing. I was really happy with the effort today."
Molly Anderson paced Cadillac with 19 points while Macy Brown and Livi Meyer each scored 11. Madi Drabik and Joslyn Seeley added five points apiece.
Cadillac is at Petoskey on Tuesday.
• Cadillac won the JV game 43-34. Madelyn Schamanek paced the Vikings with 17 points while Layke Sims had 12 and Madalie Dickerson scored six.
• Cadillac won the freshman game 36-19. Jazmin Angell led all scorers with 13 points and Makenzie Johns scored eight.
