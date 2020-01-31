CADILLAC — Once they found a rhythm, things were good.
Cadillac overcame a sluggish start to beat Traverse City Central 54-33 in a Big North Conference girls basketball contest Thursday night.
To just get out and play basketball felt good for the Vikings, coach Mike McLaurin said.
"It felt great just to be on the court (Thursday) and great to be playing in a Big North Conference game," he said. "We weren't very crisp in the first half but then we put together a great run in the third quarter.
"We got out and defended and played well."
Cadillac was up just 11-9 after the first quarter before taking a 27-15 lead into halftime. The Vikings then outscored Central 15-2 in the third quarter for a commanding 42-17 lead going into the fourth.
McLaurin said it felt good to see his team enjoying itself and the fans showing up en masse.
"We really want to thank the fans for coming out tonight," he said. "We had a great crowd and we want to thank them for all of their support."
Molly Anderson paced Cadillac with 19 points while Makenna Bryant had 15 and Livi Meyer added seven.
Cadillac (12-0 overall, 6-0 BNC) hosts Manistee in a Coaches vs. Cancer doubleheader on Tuesday. The girls tip-off at 5:30 p.m. with the boys following at 7 p.m.
• Cadillac won the JV game 38-32. Ashlyn Lundquist and Gracie Tweedale paced the Viking with 11 points apiece.
• TC Central won the freshman game.
