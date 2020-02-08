CADILLAC — Their shooting often gets the most notice.
Maybe it should be their defensive play.
Cadillac put together another strong defensive performance and beat Traverse City West 45-29 in a Big North Conference girls basketball contest Friday night.
The win assures the Vikings (14-0 overall, 7-0 overall) of at least a share of their second straight conference title with just three league games — at Petoskey, at Alpena and at Gaylord — remaining.
With three league road games left, that defense is important.
"We defended well tonight and held them to just nine baskets," Cadillac coach Mike McLaurin said. "That defense then really led to a lot of our offense."
Cadillac led 15-5 after the first quarter and then went stagnant for a bit. The spark that got things rolling again came from the bench in the form of some big shots when the Vikings needed them.
"We got good bench play tonight and a lot of good minutes out of everybody," McLaurin said. "The bench really sparked us in the second quarter when we were kind of stagnant.
"They hit some big shots when we needed them."
Cadillac led 25-13 at halftime and 34-20 going into the fourth quarter.
Molly Anderson paced the Vikings with 12 points while Livi Meyer had nine. Madi Drabik, Joslyn Seeley and Makayla Knight each scored five.
Cadillac is at Glen Lake Monday before going to Petoskey next Thursday.
• Cadillac won the JV game 46-30. Kendall Schopieray and Ashlyn Lundquist paced the Vikings with 13 points apiece while Layke Sims added nine.
• TC West won the freshman game. Harmony Donzell paced the Vikings with 16 points.
