ALPENA — The attitude is coming.
It's taken most of the regular season but it's getting there.
Cadillac played with a chip on its shoulder and beat a physical Alpena team 55-35 in a Big North Conference girls basketball contest Friday night.
The Vikings (17-1 overall, 9-0 BNC) clinched their second straight league title last week and are a win over Gaylord away from back-to-back unbeaten conference seasons.
"We had a little bit of an edge to us tonight and that was nice to see," Cadillac coach Mike McLaurin said. "It was a very physical game and we played very good defense on them.
"The girls finished the game with a lot of energy and I am proud of our kids for playing hard."
Cadillac led 12-10 after the first quarter but outscored Alpena 18-6 in the second quarter for a comfortable 30-16 halftime lead. It was 44-26 going into the fourth quarter.
Makenna Bryant paced the Vikings with 22 points while Molly Anderson and Livi Meyer each scored 13.
Cadillac hosts Essexville Garber on Monday.
• Cadillac won the JV game 47-24. Ashlyn Lundquist paced the Vikings with 20 points and Bella Smith had seven.
