CADILLAC — The good news is it's a win.
The not-as-good news is there's a lot of work to be done going forward.
And while they largely knew that, this certainly reinforced it.
Cadillac struggled mightily offensively yet found a way to win, beating Traverse City West 28-25 in a Big North Conference girls basketball contest Tuesday night.
A steal and layup by sophomore Joslyn Seeley gave the Vikings a 27-25 lead with 1:15 remaining and a Molly Anderson free throw a couple of moments later provided the final margin of victory.
"I don't take a whole lot more from this game other than it's a win," Cadillac coach Kip Damgard said. "We battled, we found a way to win at the end so I am proud of their perseverance and their toughness.
"There's a lot of stuff that we have to clean up. That's probably my biggest takeaway."
That starts with some of the basics like who's going to be on the court and when. Just two games and a little more than a week since contact practices started, that's far from settled.
"We're just trying to find the rotations of kids at certain positions," Damgard said. "Who can fill those roles and who can execute them at the level that we want.
"It's early in the year and I am not going to forget that but, at the same time, we should be sharper than what we saw tonight. We'll go back to work (in practice) to sharpen it up."
Cadillac led just 7-6 after the first quarter and was up 16-12 at halftime. The Vikings were still up 19-18 going into the fourth quarter.
It was tied at 22-all with 4:27 remaining and West led 25-22 with 2:29 to go before Cadillac senior standout Molly Anderson hit a huge 3-pointer to tie at 25-25 with 2:07 remaining.
The Vikings turned the defensive pressure up a little in the waning minutes and the Titans struggled with it.
"We bring the defense up a little bit, challenge them more and it caused a bit of chaos for them," Damgard said. "I think that's probably the difference maker at the end.
"It comes down to us wanting do that the whole game instead of the last minute and a half."
Seeley paced Cadillac with nine points and Anderson scored seven.
• TC West won the JV game 29-23. Layke Sims paced the Vikings with nine points and Madelyn Schamanek scored six.
• TC West won the JV game 31-28. Makenzie Johns paced Cadillac with 13 points and Jazmin Angell scored eight.
