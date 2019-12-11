TRAVERSE CITY — They're not all going to be works of art.
Sometimes, you've got to win less than pretty — or just plain ugly.
Count this victory as one of those.
Cadillac battled through some adversity and a size differential to beat Traverse City West 38-30 in a Big North Conference girls basketball contest Tuesday night.
While the Vikings return four of five starters from last season's unbeaten run through the conference and eventual trip to the Division 2 state quarterfinals, it's not about what worked for that team.
It's finding out what will work for the 2019-20 Cadillac team.
"We're still figuring things out," Cadillac coach Mike McLaurin said. "We've got some illnesses going around right now and we know we're going to get everybody's best this year."
Cadillac led just 6-5 after the first quarter and 12-9 at halftime. TC West was up 23-21 going into the fourth quarter before the Vikings outscored the Titans 17-7 down the stretch.
"We finally hit some shots and let the game come to us in the fourth quarter," McLaurin said. "We looked good when we started slowing down the offense and then we made some big defensive plays late.
"We were very resilient tonight and I appreciate their hard work in a close game."
Makenna Bryant paced Cadillac with 18 points while Molly Anderson had 11.
The Vikings (2-0 overall, 1-0 Big North) are at Traverse City Central next Tuesday before hosting Petoskey on Dec. 19 to wrap up the 2019 portion of their schedule.
• Cadillac won the JV game 46-37. Ashlynn Lundquist paced the Vikings with 17 points while Kendall Schopieray had 13 and Bella Smith added 10.
• TC West won the freshman game 29-14. The Vikings (1-1) host Gladwin on Thursday.
