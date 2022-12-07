CADILLAC — Shots going through the bucket is a pretty thing.
Especially when you’re a team that struggles to score at times and is fighting adversity along with it.
Cadillac got a much-needed win as it beat Alpena 33-29 in a Big North Conference girls basketball contest Tuesday night.
After two close losses to open the season against Whitehall and Traverse City St. Francis, the Vikings found a way to win one on Tuesday in their league opener.
“I continue to be impressed with their effort, even with a little bit of adversity,” Cadillac coach Kip Damgard said. “We’re beat up pretty bad with sickness right now.
“The kids that played played hard for four quarters. We’ve got young kids that are still learning to play together, too.”
Alpena led 8-5 after the first quarter and 18-14 at halftime before taking a 20-17 lead into the fourth quarter.
That’s when the Vikings started finding the bottom of the bucket as they put 16 points on the board in the game’s final eight minutes to secure the win.
“When it came down it, we made shots in the fourth quarter and it was nice to see the ball going in the bucket,” Damgard said.
Senior Madalie Dickerson hit two big 3-pointers in the fourth quarter while freshman guard Ari Bryant hit a big free throw that helped secure the win.
Dickerson and Madelyn Schamanek led the way with six points apiece while Kaleigh Swiger and Madison Swiger each had five.
Cadillac (1-2 overall, 1-0 BNC) is at Gaylord on Friday.
• Cadillac won the JV game 40-29.
Teagan Brown paced the Vikings with 12 points and six steals while Reagan Schopieray added seven points and four rebounds.
• Cadillac won the freshman game.
Destiny Pringle paced the Vikings with 12 points while Kylie Swiger had six. Lydiann Ruhl and Ellie Johnson each had four.
